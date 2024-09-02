EU adopts final list of products considered to permanently bind CO2
Published 15:37 on September 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:37 on September 2, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The CO2 contained in construction materials – such as cement, bricks, and tiles – will be considered as “permanently chemically bound” for centuries and qualify as non-emitted under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), according to new rules adopted over the summer.
The CO2 contained in construction materials – such as cement, bricks, and tiles – will be considered as “permanently chemically bound” for centuries and qualify as non-emitted under the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), according to new rules adopted over the summer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.