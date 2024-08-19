Australia on course to miss emissions targets, say analysts
Published 17:24 on August 19, 2024 / Last updated at 23:15 on August 19, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
All unabated coal- and gas-power must be removed and coupled with a large increase in renewables, alongside a spend in the trillions of dollars, for Australia to meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement, a report released Monday found.
All unabated coal- and gas-power must be removed and coupled with a large increase in renewables, alongside a spend in the trillions of dollars, for Australia to meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement, a report released Monday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.