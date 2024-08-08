INTERVIEW: Argentine carbon markets diversify as they expand, embrace J-REDD
Published 18:10 on August 8, 2024 / Last updated at 18:10 on August 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Argentina’s carbon markets are growing rapidly and poised to shift away from reliance on waste management and renewables projects to embrace a broader array of credits, a jurisdictional REDD (J-REDD) developer told Carbon Pulse.
Argentina’s carbon markets are growing rapidly and poised to shift away from reliance on waste management and renewables projects to embrace a broader array of credits, a jurisdictional REDD (J-REDD) developer told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.