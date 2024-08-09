EMEA > Drax is the UK’s biggest source of carbon despite receiving half a billion in green subsidies -report

Drax is the UK’s biggest source of carbon despite receiving half a billion in green subsidies -report

Published 00:01 on August 9, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:39 on August 8, 2024  / Nick Ferris /  EMEA, UK ETS

Drax - the UK’s largest generator of power from biomass - is by far the country’s largest source of carbon emissions, despite receiving more than half a billion pounds in green subsidies, according to a new report published on Friday.
Drax - the UK’s largest generator of power from biomass - is by far the country’s largest source of carbon emissions, despite receiving more than half a billion pounds in green subsidies, according to a new report published on Friday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.