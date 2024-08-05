Australian gas giant bets on CBAM giving new green ammonia plant price advantage
Published 17:51 on August 5, 2024 / Last updated at 17:51 on August 5, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA
Australia’s Woodside Energy has made a surprise $2 billion investment in a Texan clean ammonia plant, hoping the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and contracts-for-difference schemes in Asia will help it command a premium on the market.
