Canadian carbon offset developer postpones London listing, citing market conditions
Published 15:10 on August 2, 2024 / Last updated at 15:10 on August 2, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Vancouver-based offset project developer announced Friday that it will delay its dual listing on the London AIM exchange until "market conditions in [the] UK and Canada improve", while affirming its commitment to the process.
A Vancouver-based offset project developer announced Friday that it will delay its dual listing on the London AIM exchange until "market conditions in [the] UK and Canada improve", while affirming its commitment to the process.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.