DATA DIVE: The countries and sectors facing the highest CCS costs in Europe

Countries around Europe have adopted ambitious policies in order to capitalise on the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry - but costs are set to differ significantly across sectors and countries, according to pricing data shared with and analysed by Carbon Pulse.