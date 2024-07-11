EU carbon removal framework to move forward on peatlands methodology as stakeholders react to name change
Published 15:07 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 15:07 on July 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Union policy on how to define and certify carbon removal activities will move forward in October on a peatlands methodology, while several active in the sector have expressed surprise at a recent change in name of the regulation.
