China could cut steel sector CO2 emissions by 200 mln tonnes by 2025 from peak levels, report says

Published 01:00 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 09:56 on July 10, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

China's steel industry has the potential to lower its CO2 emissions by as much as the entire annual EU steel sector emissions from the 2020 peak by reducing steel output and raising the share of low-carbon production in the next two years, a report has found.