Environmental non-profits urge RGGI states to provide Third Program Review update -media
Published 00:41 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 00:39 on July 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
A coalition of green groups have signed letters to the 10 RGGI states, urging their environmental authorities to clarify the schedule of anticipated changes to the power sector carbon market, now six months overdue its targeted conclusion date.
A coalition of green groups have signed letters to the 10 RGGI states, urging their environmental authorities to clarify the schedule of anticipated changes to the power sector carbon market, now six months overdue its targeted conclusion date.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.