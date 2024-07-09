California ARB’s 2026 implementation of cap-and-trade changes sinks market hopes for immediate upside
Published 21:13 on July 9, 2024 / Last updated at 21:13 on July 9, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
California regulator ARB proposes to remove all allowances from auctions and allocations starting in 2026, leaving cost containment pools intact, with traders reporting secondary market prices slumping after an initial bullish spike given the delayed implementation timeline.
California regulator ARB proposes to remove all allowances from auctions and allocations starting in 2026, leaving cost containment pools intact, with traders reporting secondary market prices slumping after an initial bullish spike given the delayed implementation timeline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.