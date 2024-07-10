South Dakota carbon pipeline law faces possible repeal in November
Published 01:19 on July 10, 2024 / Last updated at 01:19 on July 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary
A South Dakota carbon pipeline law faces a petition with tens of thousands of signatures that could send the measure to a vote in November, as a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry-backed campaign has emerged to defend the regulation.
A South Dakota carbon pipeline law faces a petition with tens of thousands of signatures that could send the measure to a vote in November, as a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry-backed campaign has emerged to defend the regulation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.