Dutch research centre to purchase carbon credits from biodiversity-focused rewilding project in the UK
Published 00:01 on July 11, 2024 / Last updated at 14:53 on July 10, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Dutch research centre has partnered with a UK-based carbon removal company and a rewilding project developer to offset employees' travel emissions, in what companies define as a 'first-of-a-kind' purchase of carbon credits from a biodiversity-focused project.
A Dutch research centre has partnered with a UK-based carbon removal company and a rewilding project developer to offset employees' travel emissions, in what companies define as a 'first-of-a-kind' purchase of carbon credits from a biodiversity-focused project.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.