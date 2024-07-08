Asia Pacific > Brussels, New Delhi agree to work together on CBAM

Brussels, New Delhi agree to work together on CBAM

Published 12:07 on July 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:07 on July 8, 2024  / Sara Stefanini /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Other APAC

The European Commission pledged to work closely with India to help the country adapt to the incoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) fees and introduce its own emissions pricing scheme, during a visit to New Delhi last week. 
