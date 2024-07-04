BRIEFING: EU to offer fast-track permitting for green industry frontrunners
Published 08:37 on July 4, 2024 / Last updated at 08:37 on July 4, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission wants to speed up approval of emerging green and low-carbon technologies, saying it will promote faster permitting for those identified as the most promising by its new Innovation Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCITE) in Seville.
