EU ETS could amass 1.7 bln surplus allowances by 2030 unless hydrogen production rises –analyst
Published 14:00 on July 3, 2024 / Last updated at 10:18 on July 1, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU ETS could end its current phase in 2030 with a total surplus of 1.7 billion allowances, including 900 million permits in various reserves, but progress in reaching targets for green hydrogen could alter this outlook, according to a new study.
The EU ETS could end its current phase in 2030 with a total surplus of 1.7 billion allowances, including 900 million permits in various reserves, but progress in reaching targets for green hydrogen could alter this outlook, according to a new study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.