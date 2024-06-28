NZ minister says govt will accept independent panel’s advice on methane, regardless of CCC recommendations
Published 02:59 on June 28, 2024 / Last updated at 02:59 on June 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
New Zealand’s Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has told reporters the government will accept the advice of its handpicked panel on methane targets and science, regardless of whether it contradicts advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (CCC).
New Zealand’s Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has told reporters the government will accept the advice of its handpicked panel on methane targets and science, regardless of whether it contradicts advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (CCC).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.