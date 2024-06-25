UPDATE – NGOs call on Malaysian exchange to drop ‘questionable’ Sarawak project
Published 08:56 on June 25, 2024 / Last updated at 12:54 on June 25, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC, Voluntary
A group of 54 international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have urged Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) to drop a controversial project in Malaysia from being listed on the platform amid claims that it has harmed biodiversity and violated Indigenous rights.
A group of 54 international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have urged Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX) to drop a controversial project in Malaysia from being listed on the platform amid claims that it has harmed biodiversity and violated Indigenous rights.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.