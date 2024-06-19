South Korea to launch CCU ‘mega project’ to assist industrial decarbonisation drive
Published 12:39 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 12:39 on June 19, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, South Korea, Voluntary
South Korea plans to roll out carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology across industrial facilities in what the government has dubbed a “mega project”, designed to help decarbonise country’s biggest-emitting industries and reach its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.
