Australian opposition lays out plans for nuclear energy

Published 02:04 on June 19, 2024 / Last updated at 03:14 on June 19, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian opposition Coalition is proposing to have two nuclear power stations up and running in the country by 2035 and 2037, and seven in operation "before 2050" as part of its climate and energy policy that it will take to the next election.