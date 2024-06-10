Increased water demand for CO2 capture from ethanol plants may deplete Iowa’s aquifers, says non-profit
Published 22:01 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on June 10, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US, Voluntary
Iowa’s ethanol plants that have partnered with a CO2 pipeline developer would require 3.36 billion gallons (12.7 bln litres) of water every year to capture carbon, potentially depleting the state’s aquifers, according to an environmental non-profit.
