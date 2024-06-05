PREVIEW: Traders largely expect Q2 Washington carbon permit auction to clear near floor
Published 02:21 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 02:21 on June 5, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Traders anticipate Washington’s upcoming second quarter current vintage auction to clear near the scheme's floor and well below front-month futures prices, expecting the sale to sell all permits despite the looming possibility of the carbon market’s repeal.
Traders anticipate Washington’s upcoming second quarter current vintage auction to clear near the scheme's floor and well below front-month futures prices, expecting the sale to sell all permits despite the looming possibility of the carbon market’s repeal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.