UK’s ETS for waste risks raising costs for local govts and pushing rubbish to landfill, experts warn
Published 16:13 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:13 on April 22, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, UK ETS
The extension of the UK ETS to include emissions from waste risks imposing significant new costs on cash-strapped local council authorities and pushing more rubbish to landfills, unless the government passes supporting policies within the next two years, experts said on Monday.
