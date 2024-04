UK’s ETS for waste risks raising costs for local govts and pushing rubbish to landfill, experts warn

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The extension of the UK ETS to include emissions from waste risks imposing significant new costs on cash-strapped local council authorities and pushing more rubbish to landfills, unless the government passes supporting policies within the next two years, experts said on Monday.