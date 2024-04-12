TNFD, GRI announce closer nature and biodiversity reporting collaboration

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) have announced they are tightening their collaboration to better support corporate nature and biodiversity reporting.

TNFD and GRI will publish a document mapping out their interoperability before the end of June with detail on their alignment, following feedback, they said in a press release.

“This further collaboration between GRI and TNFD is significant because it comes at time of increased demands … for companies to demonstrate transparency for their impacts on nature,” Eelco van der Enden, CEO of GRI, said.

The organisations are two of the most influential voluntary biodiversity disclosure initiatives. More than 360 organisations have committed to aligning disclosures with TNFD’s recommendations, approximately 40 more than in January, TNFD said.

However, the GRI is more established than TNFD, with its standards the most widely used for sustainability reporting in general. GRI updated its biodiversity standards in January.

Alignment of biodiversity disclosures is becoming increasingly important as it affects comparability of biodiversity data, with actors saying more alignment means greater transparency.

As part of the announcement, the initiatives will release joint guidelines on the links between nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities.

The guidelines will support the use of the TNFD’s Locate, Evaluate, Assess, and Prepare (LEAP) approach, which already incorporates GRI approaches to materiality guidance for impact.

“Thousands of organisations globally that already report their material nature-related impacts through the use of GRI’s standards are now well-positioned to start making disclosures aligned to the TNFD recommendations,” Van der Enden said.

“Our ongoing collaboration with TNFD will enable other GRI reporters to start their TNFD aligned reporting.”

TNFD and GRI have worked together over the last two years to try to align on language, the five direct drivers of nature loss, and the LEAP approach.

“GRI’s experience over several decades on impact assessment and reporting has been instrumental in informing the approach and recommendations now published by the TNFD,” Tony Goldner, executive director of TNFD, said.

“As market participants across over 45 countries start to assess and report on their nature-related issues aligned with our recommendations, they have asked us for further guidance and examples on how to do so in a manner consistent with their existing GRI impact analysis and reporting.”

This week, a report published by the EU Business & Biodiversity (B&B) Platform flagged the differences between the most prominent biodiversity disclosure initiatives.

Johan Lammerant, lead author of the report and lead expert in natural capital at Arcadis, said GRI has a “major difference” from TNFD and the biodiversity standards of the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) as GRI focuses on “not risk and impact management, but only impact management”.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***