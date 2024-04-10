Americas > CO2 removals necessary to achieve US climate goals, but more federal support needed -report

CO2 removals necessary to achieve US climate goals, but more federal support needed -report

Published 22:12 on April 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:12 on April 10, 2024  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The US may be a leader on CO2 removal technology (CDR), but greater federal support in driving demand, R&D, and demonstration and deployment is needed to fulfil national emissions reduction goals, a report published Wednesday found.
The US may be a leader on CO2 removal technology (CDR), but greater federal support in driving demand, R&D, and demonstration and deployment is needed to fulfil national emissions reduction goals, a report published Wednesday found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.