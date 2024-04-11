Priority biodiversity-related investments for climate adaptation revealed in UN-backed guide

Commercially viable biodiversity-related investments in developing economies for climate adaptation have been identified in a guide by Standard Chartered, KPMG, and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The roadmap launched Thursday aims to galvanise efforts to address the financial shortfall in helping countries improve their adaptation to the effects of climate change.

“Accelerating finance for adaptation and resilience is a priority for Standard Chartered because the impacts of climate change hit hardest across our markets,” said Alex Kennedy, head of sustainable finance solutions at Standard Chartered Bank.

“We hope the guide will accelerate the development and structuring of financial products focused on adaptation and resilience, such as loans, bonds, private placements, structured notes, letters of credit, and deposits,” Kennedy told Carbon Pulse.

The guide mapped out more than 100 investable activities across adaptation and resilience to climate change. Some 22 of the actions show financial institutions which projects relate to the biodiversity objectives of green and social bonds and loans.

Organisations can use the guide to finance eligible projects and activities that align with adaptation and resilience activities.

Profitability is often seen as a key barrier to ramping up investments in biodiversity-related initiatives. The guide said its list of activities were “commercially viable” in developing countries.

The proportion of green, social, and sustainability bonds linked to biodiversity or nature tripled in 2023, compared with 2020, Fabian Huwyler, managing partner at Switzerland-headquartered Posaidon Capital, said in January.

Activities related to biodiversity use of proceeds in the guide included:

Green spaces in residential, commercial, and public buildings

Nature-based sea walls

Porous pavements

Coastal pumping stations in areas of heat stress

Flood protection

Insurance schemes for green or blue infrastructure

Paola Albrito, acting special representative of the UNDRR, said: “This guidance comes at an important moment as governments look to enable greater investment in resilience, including through the G20 work on disaster risk reduction.”

“Financial actors can get ahead and take advantage of this guidance to develop financial products, such as adaption and resilience loans and bonds, that can mobilise private capital,” Albrito said.

Standard Chartered closed the group’s first named adaptation finance transaction last year through providing credit, to an insurance provider, in order to enable financial protection for businesses in the renewable energy sector against extreme weather.

More than 20 financial institutions, multilateral development banks, and NGOs supported the guide.

Total finance used for adaptation during 2021 and 2022 was $63 billion, far short of the estimated $212 bln needed by 2030 for developing countries alone, according to a Climate Policy Initiative report published in 2023.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

