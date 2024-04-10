Malaysian govt to incorporate state’s carbon trading bill into federal law
Published 13:21 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 13:21 on April 10, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Malaysian federal government has agreed to integrate the state of Sarawak’s carbon trading bill as part of the federal law which will be presented before Parliament for approval, according to local media reports.
The Malaysian federal government has agreed to integrate the state of Sarawak’s carbon trading bill as part of the federal law which will be presented before Parliament for approval, according to local media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.