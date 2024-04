Study slams Taiwan’s biggest emitters for climate inaction

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Taiwan's biggest emitters are moving far too slowly on reducing their carbon emissions and shifting to renewable energy, risking imposing environmental costs to the tune of $20 billion on the economy while driving up electricity prices, according to a report released Wednesday.