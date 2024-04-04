US announces $20 bln in grants to mobilise private capital towards community-level climate action

Published 12:13 on April 4, 2024

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced the allocation of $20 billion in grants from the $27-bln Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to mobilise private investment in clean energy and other climate action, with the funding awarded to eight initiatives selected from two nationwide competitions.