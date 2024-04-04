US announces $20 bln in grants to mobilise private capital towards community-level climate action
Published 12:13 on April 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:13 on April 4, 2024 / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced the allocation of $20 billion in grants from the $27-bln Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to mobilise private investment in clean energy and other climate action, with the funding awarded to eight initiatives selected from two nationwide competitions.
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced the allocation of $20 billion in grants from the $27-bln Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to mobilise private investment in clean energy and other climate action, with the funding awarded to eight initiatives selected from two nationwide competitions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.