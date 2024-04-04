Americas > US announces $20 bln in grants to mobilise private capital towards community-level climate action

US announces $20 bln in grants to mobilise private capital towards community-level climate action

Published 12:13 on April 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:13 on April 4, 2024  /  Americas, US, Voluntary

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced the allocation of $20 billion in grants from the $27-bln Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to mobilise private investment in clean energy and other climate action, with the funding awarded to eight initiatives selected from two nationwide competitions.
The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced the allocation of $20 billion in grants from the $27-bln Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to mobilise private investment in clean energy and other climate action, with the funding awarded to eight initiatives selected from two nationwide competitions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.