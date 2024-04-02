Japanese developer to set up biochar project in the Philippines
Published 14:24 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 14:24 on April 2, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Japanese project developer has teamed up with a listed real estate company in the Philippines to promote a carbon removal project featuring rice husk biochar, as it seeks to continue expanding its presence in Asia's voluntary market.
A Japanese project developer has teamed up with a listed real estate company in the Philippines to promote a carbon removal project featuring rice husk biochar, as it seeks to continue expanding its presence in Asia's voluntary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.