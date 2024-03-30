IUCN proposes biodiversity article in global plastics treaty

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has proposed including a separate article on biodiversity in the UN global plastics treaty, ahead of the fourth round of negotiations to be held later this month.

The initiative aims to incorporate biodiversity protection and restoration into the international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution currently under discussion.

“IUCN proposal of a dedicated article would guarantee that the text … reflects commitments of states to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and biodiversity principles that cut across legal regimes, and generate areas of legal, regulatory, and science-based convergence,” said a brief from the conservation group.

“[This] would serve to address many of the core harms caused by plastic pollution in the context of nature, as well as in terms of human health and climate change, and help to shape circular economy solutions and trade that benefits nature and people.”

Under the proposed article, countries would be required to implement strategies to protect nature from plastic pollution, and include biodiversity assessments in their national plans to control plastics.

Such plans were among the most debated points in the latest draft of the agreement, to be discussed during the fourth session of the negotiations over Apr. 23-29 in Ottawa, Canada.

The process, started with a UN Environment Assembly resolution in Mar. 2022, is slated to conclude by the end of the year, though political divisions threaten to hamper negotiations.

Japan, Canada, and the EU are pushing for binding requirements to reduce the use of virgin plastic polymers and restrict toxic plastics.

Conversely, the plastic industry and major oil and petrochemical exporters including Saudi Arabia argue that the text should focus on waste management rather than limiting the amount of plastic being produced.

As well, the treaty may have implications for plastic credits, with voluntary carbon standard body Verra advocating for their inclusion in the agreement.

BOLSTERING COORDINATION

IUCN also proposed that national and international laws on circular economy and plastic pollution integrate regulations on ecosystem and species conservation.

“This would advance the use of nature-positive measures and provide a catalyst for innovation in plastics that would also protect biodiversity,” IUCN said.

Furthermore, the proposed article seeks to strengthen coordination between multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs), including the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

While many biodiversity-related MEAs acknowledge plastic pollution as a major threat to species and ecosystems, a common approach is still missing.

At the same time, multilateral agreements on chemicals and waste are lagging behind in integrating shared requirements on biodiversity, IUCN said.

“[This article] would ensure regime coherence between existing MEA provisions and practices, allowing state parties to avoid duplication or contradictions in their international commitment and national laws.”

In February, the 6th UN Environment Assembly emphasised the need to address the interlinkages between plastic pollution and the targets agreed upon at the COP15 UN biodiversity summit in 2022.

This included a call for MEAs relating to chemicals, waste, and pollution to align their practices and objectives with the implementation of the GBF.

Under GBF Target 7, countries committed to “preventing, reducing, and working towards eliminating plastic pollution”.

A recent study said that at least 170 trillion plastic particles float in the oceans, leading to an estimated $13 billion in annual damage to marine ecosystems.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

