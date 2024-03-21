National Mexican ETS regulations not expected during current presidency, expert says
Published 01:34 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 01:34 on March 21, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico
An already delayed proposal for a national cap-and-trade system in Mexico will likely not see concrete regulations put forth until a new presidential administration takes over in October, an expert told conference attendees Wednesday.
