US EPA weakens emissions standards in final light- and medium-duty vehicle regulations

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday announced its emissions standards for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles effective as of model year 2027, seeing weakened targets relative to its first proposal, but still anticipated to avoid 7.2 billion tonnes of CO2 through 2055.