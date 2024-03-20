US market watchdog to soon finalise voluntary carbon credit trading guidelines
Published 19:08 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 19:08 on March 20, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is targetting this summer for a final version of its voluntary carbon guidelines, encouraging the public to report instances of fraud and manipulation as part of the agency’s efforts to support market credibility.
