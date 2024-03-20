EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:18 on March 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:18 on March 20, 2024  / Alessandro Vitelli

European carbon prices were little changed by midday, after moving in their narrowest range in more than a month amid a marked decrease in trading activity on Wednesday, as the weekly Commitment of Traders data showed a third successive decrease in investment funds' net short position.
