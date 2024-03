Environmental plantings ACCU method replacement to be prioritised over IFLM, expert says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Development of a new Australian environmental plantings methodology is likely to take priority over the Integrated Farming Land Management (IFLM) method, an expert told a conference Wednesday, all but confirming the development of the IFLM method will be pushed back.