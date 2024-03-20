Environmental plantings ACCU method replacement to be prioritised over IFLM, expert says
Published 07:04 on March 20, 2024 / Last updated at 07:33 on March 20, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Development of a new Australian environmental plantings methodology is likely to take priority over the Integrated Farming Land Management (IFLM) method, an expert told a conference Wednesday, all but confirming the development of the IFLM method will be pushed back.
