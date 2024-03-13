Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro proposes state cap-and-trade programme, RGGI exit
Published 19:39 on March 13, 2024 / Last updated at 19:39 on March 13, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
Governor Josh Shapiro (D) looks to establish a standalone cap-and-trade programme for the state of Pennsylvania and formally leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), according to Shapiro’s energy strategy released Wednesday.
