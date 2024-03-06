EU ban on carbon offsetting claims to start applying in two years
Published 15:26 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 15:26 on March 6, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The EU fired the starting gun on Wednesday on a two-year period to implement its new directive on Empowering Consumers in the Green Transition (ECGT), which for the first time bans 'climate neutral' claims based on carbon offsetting schemes.
The EU fired the starting gun on Wednesday on a two-year period to implement its new directive on Empowering Consumers in the Green Transition (ECGT), which for the first time bans 'climate neutral' claims based on carbon offsetting schemes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.