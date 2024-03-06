EU co-legislators clinch deal on new CO2-saving rules for European airspace

Published 14:53 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 14:53 on March 6, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Parliament and the Council of EU member states struck a deal on Wednesday to improve the management of the bloc's airspace in a way that is meant to reduce CO2 emissions, after being stuck for more than a decade with EU states.