Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:22 on March 6, 2024 / Last updated at 12:22 on March 6, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances moved higher on Wednesday morning, supported by the fortnightly gap in the auction schedule and continued short-covering by speculative participants, as the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed a modest reduction in investment funds' bearish bets.
