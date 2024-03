Australian carbon industry body introduces mandatory transition plan requirements for eligible members, sponsors

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Large polluters will be required to have decarbonisation plans published by the middle of next year to be eligible for full Carbon Market Institute (CMI) membership or to be a lead sponsor at its events, the Australian industry body announced Tuesday as part of a policy shake-up.