Australian carbon industry body introduces mandatory transition plan requirements for eligible members, sponsors
Published 13:00 on March 4, 2024 / Last updated at 06:04 on March 4, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Large polluters will be required to have decarbonisation plans published by the middle of next year to be eligible for full Carbon Market Institute (CMI) membership or to be a lead sponsor at its events, the Australian industry body announced Tuesday as part of a policy shake-up.
