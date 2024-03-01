Canada’s Saskatchewan confirms it won’t remit federal carbon fuel tax
Published 01:31 on March 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:38 on March 1, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
Saskatchewan's provincial government on Thursday confirmed it would not remit the Canadian federal carbon charge following its refusal to collect the fee from household gas bills, potentially setting up a legal fight with Ottawa over the climate policy.
Saskatchewan's provincial government on Thursday confirmed it would not remit the Canadian federal carbon charge following its refusal to collect the fee from household gas bills, potentially setting up a legal fight with Ottawa over the climate policy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.