Growing amount of research shows EU can reach its heat pump targets with right policy -report

The outlook for heat pumps in the EU has received a boost in the past week, with new studies finding that high-temperature heat pumps can be used in un-renovated buildings, and that the bloc could hit and exceed its target to install 30 million heat pumps by 2030 with the right policy and support.