Human Rights Watch report accuses Cambodia REDD+ project of abuses, slams Verra for failing to act

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A long-awaited report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigating a Cambodian REDD+ project has found developers failed to obtain free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) from Indigenous communities, some of whom are said to have been arrested and had their livelihoods destroyed as a result of the scheme’s operations.