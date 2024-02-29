Human Rights Watch report accuses Cambodia REDD+ project of abuses, slams Verra for failing to act
Published 00:01 on February 29, 2024 / Last updated at 23:56 on February 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A long-awaited report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigating a Cambodian REDD+ project has found developers failed to obtain free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) from Indigenous communities, some of whom are said to have been arrested and had their livelihoods destroyed as a result of the scheme’s operations.
