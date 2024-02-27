USDA to list approved voluntary carbon market actors to support nature-based project development
Published 18:03 on February 27, 2024 / Last updated at 18:03 on February 27, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will evaluate and list voluntary carbon ecosystem players in 2024, as part of its Congressionally-approved programme to facilitate farmer, rancher, and private forest landowner participation in the market, according to government documents published Tuesday.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will evaluate and list voluntary carbon ecosystem players in 2024, as part of its Congressionally-approved programme to facilitate farmer, rancher, and private forest landowner participation in the market, according to government documents published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.