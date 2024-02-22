INTERVIEW: Mapping software key to attracting investments in biodiversity

Mapping technology can be a key contributor to scaling up investments in conservation, while recognising the role of Indigenous Peoples in landscapes, an executive of a California-based software company told Carbon Pulse.

As biodiversity climbs the political agenda globally, technology-based mapping and spatial analytics tools are seen as a primary means to scale financing for ecosystems and species preservation, as they can help target areas where conservation practices are needed.

The geographic information system (GIS) – a computer tool designed for collecting and analysing data linked to geographic locations and their relation to human or natural activity – is an increasingly relied-upon tool for enhancing environment analysis by organisations, industries, and governments.

David Gadsden, director of conservation solutions at Esri, said that GIS can provide reliable information on the condition of landscapes worldwide to inform conservation initiatives and identify priority areas to be protected under the the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

GIS software can also contribute to forecasting future scenarios and preventing nature loss. “Through mapping software, you can easily visualise impacts on biodiversity, identify critical ecosystems, and monitor progress,” Gadsden told Carbon Pulse.

“It is an important opportunity to attract investments and foster preservation efforts as set by GBF.” The global framework has targeted mobilising $200 billion per year by 2030 for biodiversity from all sources.

Esri is one of the largest global providers of GIS technology. It creates tools to organise spatial data into layers that can be analysed to generate insights.

Together with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB), Esri is part of Act30, a global initiative launched during the 2023 UN climate summit in Dubai to preserve 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

Egypt and Jordan have already signalled their commitment to Act30, with at least 12 other countries involved in ongoing consultations with the IUCN.

“Our aim is to enable every country to achieve the targets set by the GBF through initiatives drawing on scientific evidence,” Gadsden said. “We contribute our technology to support national actions and scale up conservation approaches”.

According to a 2021 report by Credit Suisse, more than half of participating investors viewed biodiversity as one of the most important topics by 2030. However, 70% of investors cited the availability of data as the top barrier to investments.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

The GBF recognises the vital role of Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in safeguarding biodiversity, and calls for their involvement in conservation and restoration efforts.

It is essential that IPs are represented on maps in a manner which reflects their stewardship and legacy in those places, Gadsden highlighted.

“The challenge with global conservation efforts is to use this mapping technology in a way that respects data sovereignty, so that these communities can be represented and have a say in how their biodiversity is safeguarded.”

Historically, mapping technologies have been used against IPs by prioritising the interests of projects, such as the building of hydroelectric projects or roads over the needs of communities, he said.

“Part of my work at Esri is ensuring equitable access to these technologies because they’re extremely powerful. It would be unfair if only one actor or stakeholder in these complex settings had access to such tools.”

MAPPING FOR DISCLOSURE

The World Economic Forum (WTF)’s Global Risks Report 2024 ranked biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse as one of humanity’s top five threats in the next 10 years. In a separate report, published in 2020, WTF said that more than half the world’s total GDP ($44 trillion) was “moderately” or “highly” dependent on nature.

Over the past few years, several frameworks – such as that from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) – have identified technology-driven assessments as a powerful tool to guide companies and organisations in addressing their impacts on biodiversity.

Notably, GIS can help carry out the LEAP (Locate, Evaluate, Assess, and Prepare) approach, the methodology designed by the TNFD to support companies in identifying and assessing nature-related issues, Esri wrote in an article last year.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

