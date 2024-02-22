Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:24 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 13:24 on February 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon allowance prices fell back on Thursday morning, giving back most of the gains seen over the previous two trading sessions and approaching long-term lows, as earlier short-covering gave way to renewed selling and traders continued to speculate over where the bottom of the market may be found.
EU carbon allowance prices fell back on Thursday morning, giving back most of the gains seen over the previous two trading sessions and approaching long-term lows, as earlier short-covering gave way to renewed selling and traders continued to speculate over where the bottom of the market may be found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.