Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:24 on February 22, 2024 / Last updated at 13:24 on February 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowance prices fell back on Thursday morning, giving back most of the gains seen over the previous two trading sessions and approaching long-term lows, as earlier short-covering gave way to renewed selling and traders continued to speculate over where the bottom of the market may be found.