US market watchdog challenged regarding extent of regulation over voluntary carbon market

Dozens of green groups, think tanks, and industry associations submitted feedback in response to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s guidelines on voluntary carbon credit trading, of which commentators varied in degrees to which the CFTC can establish standards regarding underlying carbon credits in derivatives contracts.