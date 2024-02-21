South Africa’s treasury proposes more than tripling carbon tax rate once climate law is finalised
Published 16:35 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 16:35 on February 21, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA
South Africa’s treasury on Wednesday proposed increasing the national carbon tax rate from 190 rand to 640 rand per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent after the country's new climate change bill comes into effect.
