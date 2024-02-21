Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:43 on February 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:43 on February 21, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices stabilised at slightly lower levels on Wednesday morning as the market digested weekly Commitment of Traders data that showed a small change in speculative traders' positions, leaving bulls and bears lacking strong support for their preferred price direction.
